Bengals star receiver puts former Steeler in his WR Mount Rushmore

There are very few wide receivers in the NFL right now better than Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. Chase did an interview with SI Now and was asked to give the four wide receivers he’d put on his Mount Rushmore. This might not have mattered in most cases but when Chase included a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, we pay attention.

Chase’s list was as follows:

Calvin Johnson

Antonio Brown

Cooper Kupp

Jerry Rice

Two big takeaways from this list. First, Kupp over Randy Moss? That’s saying something. Or even over his former teammate Justin Jefferson who is the best receiver in the NFL right now. Bold.

But seeing Brown on this list really brings back just how great Brown was when he played. His six-season stretch from 2013-2018 is unprecedented in the history of the NFL. 686 receptions, 9,145 yards and 67 receiving touchdowns. If not for his complete meltdown and personal destruction of his career, Brown might have gone down in history as a true all-time great.

Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of wide receivers doesn’t include Randy Moss 👀 https://t.co/qvmw4iL2i2 pic.twitter.com/esO7pW8dnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire