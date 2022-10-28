Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss more than a month with hip injury

Former LSU standout and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase is having a nice follow-up to his explosive first season, but he’s set to miss a decent chunk of games for the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks with a hip issue and could land on the injured reserve. Per Schefter, Chase visited a hip specialist Wednesday. The injury was initially suffered against the Saints and aggravated in Sunday’s blowout win over the Falcons.

Chase exploded onto the scene as a rookie last season, finishing the year with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as he was reunited with his former college quarterback Joe Burrow. In six games this season, he already has 605 yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his hip vs the Saints, aggravated it last week and now will be sidelined. https://t.co/722JvPkywa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby elaborated on Chase’s injury.

Chase first experienced the issue in the team’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints. He was limited at practice ahead of Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in which he appeared to pull up at one point at the end of a route. He finished the game and declined to go into specifics about the injury when he met with reporters after the game.

Chase is one of the top receivers in the NFL, and his prolonged absence would be a massive loss for a Cincinnati team that has overcome a rough start and now sits just half a game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North at 4-3 entering Week 8.

