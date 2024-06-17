Bengals star in Hard Knocks: In Season show with Browns, Steelers and Ravens

Hard Knocks, HBO's NFL documentary program, will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the AFC North in a show debuting this year.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North, debuts at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 on HBO and Max. It's the first time the show has featured an entire NFL division, which includes the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will focus on the final six weeks of the NFL season and a playoff run for the division-winner and Wild Card teams. Shows air on Tuesdays.

The Bengals have starred in the summer version of the show twice in 2009 and 2013.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: AFC North, Bengals star HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season show