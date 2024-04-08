Bengals staffer thinks Joe Burrow is great for recruiting free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals landed some solid free agents this offseason again, and Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com talked to the director of pro scouting, Steven Radicevic, about many different things, but of course, free agency came up.

When it comes to the Bengals, Radicevic believes the team has some advantage when it comes to some free agents and that advantage is having Joe Burrow as their quarterback.

Here’s what Radicevic had to say when Hobson asked whether Burrow being on the team helps when it comes to getting free agents to sign in Cincinnati:

It definitely does with guys like (tight ends) Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson. Those types of guys know they’re going to get their touches. I think Mike felt that a little bit last year in New England and knows what playing with a good quarterback can do for you. He definitely would have gotten a lot more going somewhere else, but he knew that coming here and playing on the one-year deal, he’s going to benefit from the quarterback and the system that we have.

Not only does Burrow provide an advantage on the field through the means of being a great quarterback, but he’s also helping off the field without even trying.

If having a good quarterback is a good recruiting tool in free agency, there aren’t many other teams that have a better way to persuade than the Bengals.

