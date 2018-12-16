Bengals snap five-game losing streak, beat Raiders

The Bengals are running out of players on offense.

They had enough Sunday, or at least for long enough, to handle the Raiders fairly easily.

The Bengals took a 30-16 win, with Joe Mixon rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. They also got a touchdown from wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who topped 1,000-yards for the season, before he left with a knee injury.

They were already playing without quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green, as injuries have been a major issue for the Bengals all season.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel did the best he could, finishing 14-of-33 passing for 130 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

It was also the first win for the Bengals (6-8) since they added Hue Jackson to the coaching staff, snapping a streak of five straight losses.

The Raiders (3-11) pecked away with field goals to give the appearance of keeping things close in the second half, but it didn’t matter much. The only thing they’re fighting for at this point is a chance to help their draft status, and they did what they needed to do in that regard.