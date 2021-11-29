Bengals snap counts from dismissal of Steelers in Week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals got nearly everyone involved in that epic 41-10 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, which completed the team’s first sweep of its heated rival since 2009.

There, the Bengals reached deep down into offensive depth for help after right tackle Riley Reiff and center Trey Hopkins suffered injuries. Isaiah Prince came in for the former and rookie Trey Hill for the latter.

In total, 15 players got in on at least 20 percent of the offensive snaps. With the game such a blowout, Joe Burrow only needed to play 85 percent.

Similar story for the defense. The highest snap percentage for any defender was only 63 and the only defender to not record a snap at all was Clay Johnston, a recent waiver-wire claim.

Here’s a look at the full snap counts:

List