Bengals snap count takeaways from AFC title game loss to Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals needed to reach deep into the depth of the roster during the team’s AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and it showed, especially along the offensive line.

Here’s a quick look at some snap count takeaways from the loss.

— Backups Hakeem Adeniji and Max Scharping played 100 percent of the snaps on the right side and were massive liabilities. Chiefs did an amazing job of getting the isolated and exploited all night.

— Tyler Boyd suffered a leg injury and played only 15 snaps, a huge loss for a team that needed one of the game’s best slot receivers with the offensive line struggling.

— Samaje Perine out-snapped Joe Mixon 43-23, largely due to the backup’s prowess as a pass-blocker.

— Trey Hendrickson, broken wrist and all, played 41 snaps. Joseph Ossai played 34.

— Zach Carter, a rookie who continues to look more comfortable, got 21 looks and Cam Sample continues to emerge and logged 18.

— Five defenders played all 69 snaps,m including rookie corner Cam Taylor-Britt.

List

Bengals vs. Chiefs takeaways and everything to know from AFC title game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire