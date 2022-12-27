Bengals slight underdogs on MNF vs. Bills in Week 17

After weeks of sitting as favorites in the minds of oddsmakers and experts, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to being underdogs.

This time it’s a line that keeps moving and doesn’t figure to stop ahead of the Bengals hosting the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 17.

According to the numbers at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals are one-point underdogs in the matchup as of this writing.

But that’s a line that has also swung in favor of the Bengals by the same margin at times already, so it’s a true straight-up pick for most of the week.

That doesn’t have a ton to do with Cincinnati’s chaotic finish in New England last week, either. Both teams are just that good, with the Bengals on a seven-game tear and Buffalo 12-3 and winners of six in a row.

Both teams also have MVP candidates, with Joe Burrow only briefly derailed at the start of the season while coming back from the appendectomy and Josh Allen still the dual-threat option.

The good news for those looking to pick the game against the spread or otherwise is they can’t really go wrong — it’s a game of the year candidate and neither team will see a notable advantage as the week of prep continues.

