Bengals sit as underdogs in playoff showdown with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the divisional round of the playoffs as underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.

A week ago in the opening round, the Bengals were favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. Understandably, that’s a little different this time out on the road against a 13-3 team that won its own playoff game last weekend.

According to the lines at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals sit as 4.5-point underdogs in the contest.

It’s a line that doesn’t figure to move all that much before kickoff. Both teams have solid defenses, strong skill players around the quarterback and passers in Joe Burrow and Josh Allen who have played at MVP levels for most of the season.

Buffalo enters Sunday having won eight in a row. Allen and Co. struggled to put away the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the wild card round. The Bengals have won nine in a row and likewise struggled with a divisional opponent in the opening round by just slipping past the Ravens 24-17.

Free of division rivals getting a third shot at them in a single season, both teams figure to be humming more offensively in Buffalo on Sunday. Burrow and the Bengals have a fantastic record against the spread this year and make for a strong play, but it’s one of those lines that feels like a 50-50 thing, especially in the playoffs where games are usually close.

