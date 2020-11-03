Bengals silent as NFL’s trade deadline passes

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t pull off any moves before today’s NFL trade deadline passed.

While speculation suggested the Bengals might try to offload a player like John Ross, Billy Price or perhaps even a bigger name, the Bengals weren’t likely to get something done.

Tuesday, a report said the Bengals didn’t plan on moving Ross despite his trade request. And truthfully, the team had already made its big splash the week prior by dealing Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks — the second in-season trade by the Bengals since 1985.

Besides the rarity of the Bengals actually trading players, keep in mind the longer player onboarding process for precautionary reasons and the unknown status of future cap space, both due to COVID-19, likely played a role in the lack of deals.

Cincinnati will take the current roster into the season’s second half, then sort out any future player movement in the offseason.

