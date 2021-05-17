Cincinnati is adding to its receiving corps.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Bengals are signing Trent Taylor to a deal. The club had him in on a tryout basis at rookie minicamp over the weekend.

A slot receiver and punt returner, Taylor spent his first four years with the 49ers. San Francisco selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and he had his most impactful playing time as a rookie. He caught 43 passes for 430 yards with two touchdowns that season.

Overall, Taylor has 79 receptions for 731 yards with three TDs.

He missed the entire 2019 season due to a foot injury, but came back to appear in 12 contests in 2020. Taylor caught 10 passes for 86 yards while also averaging 12.4 yards per punt return. He was on the field for 18 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps last year.

Bengals signing Trent Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk