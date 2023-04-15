What Bengals re-signing Drew Sample means for draft plans

After losing three tight ends to free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals have now added two to the roster before the 2023 NFL draft.

The first was obviously outsider Irv Smith Jr., while the return of Drew Sample is the latest, which was announced on Friday by the team.

So for those wondering what the move means for the Bengals on draft day and otherwise the answer is…not too much.

The fact the Bengals took Sample in the second round four years ago has chased him throughout his career. But the reality is he’s more of a blocking tight end than a weapon in the passing game and that’s unlikely to change now.

But that’s not a bad thing to have in the second or third spot on a depth chart. It’s a bummer for fans and the team that he didn’t blossom into more and match expectations of the draft slotting, sure, but he still provided niche value in running and subpackage situations.

That also means his return won’t stop the Bengals from drafting the position as early as the first round. Adding say, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in the first round would mean Smith is second on the depth chart and Sample third at best.

But it’s just as easy to envision the team plans for Smith to be that No. 1 guy like Hayden Hurst last year, while Sample again sits in that 2-3 range on the depth chart.

That’s the nice thing about Sample coming back — the Bengals need bodies and versatility at the position. But like the moves at other positions this offseason such as cornerback, Sample’s return doesn’t stop the team from adding a high draft pick there if the board falls the right way.

