Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have a new backup quarterback this year.

Trevor Siemian is signing a one-year deal with the Bengals, first reported by NFL Network and The Athletic.

Siemian, 31, replaces Brandon Allen, who spent the last three seasons backing up Burrow. Allen agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

After spending the 2022 season in Chicago, the Bears released Siemian in March. He played in two games and started one, completing 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Siemian was a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He’s bounced around the NFL, signing with five different teams after his first three seasons in Denver. Those teams include: Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and the Bears.

His longest tenure with a team as a starter came in Denver through the 2016-17 seasons, when he started 24 games.

Siemian will compete with Jake Browning for the Bengals’ backup quarterback role.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals sign veteran backup quarterback Trevor Siemian