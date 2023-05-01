Bengals to sign UDFA Alabama LB Jaylen Moody

The Cincinnati Bengals will dip back into the Alabama Crimson Tide pool via undrafted free agency and linebacker Jaylen Moody.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals will sign Moody, reuniting him with third-round pick Jordan Battle.

Moody, a late draft visit with the Bengals before the event, is 6’2″ and 225 pounds and recorded 50 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery last season.

BamaCentral’s Christopher Walsh wrote the following:

Moody was a little hit-or-miss as he finished seventh on the team in tackles with 49.0, including 7.5 for a loss and two sacks. At Texas, he led the Crimson Tide in tackles with 10, and had a sack. Against Arkansas he had eight tackles including two for a loss and one sack. At LSU he was credited with nine tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. That might be enough to get him into a training camp, but probably not drafted.

Moody will get a chance to make the final roster over the summer as he competes with others on the back end of the depth chart. Familiarity with one of the team’s most important draft picks won’t hurt.

