At least one player had a successful tryout for the Bengals on Friday.

Cincinnati announced that the team has signed cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Daramy-Swaray played his college ball at Colgate, appearing in 44 games with 37 starts from 2016-2019. He had five interceptions and 25 career pass breakups.

But he most recently played overseas in the German Football League. He appeared in all 12 of the Potsdam Royals games last season, recording a pair of picks and nine passes defensed. Even though it isn’t his first pro contract, because he’s signed his first NFL contract, Daramy-Swaray is considered a rookie.

He joins a cornerbacks group that also includes Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers, Jalen Davis, Allen George, John Brannon, and Delonte Hood.

Bengals sign tryout corner Abu Daramy-Swaray to 90-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk