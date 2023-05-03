The Bengals have found a new backup quarterback.

Trevor Siemian has signed with Cincinnati, the QB told multiple reporters.

Siemian spent last season with the Bears, appearing in two games with one start. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Chicago released Siemian in March.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Siemian has bounced around since his stint as Denver’s starting QB ended after 2017. He’s also spent time with the Vikings, Jets, Titans, and Saints.

Siemian replaces Brandon Allen as the club’s backup. Allen agreed to sign with San Francisco on Wednesday.

Aside from Siemian and starter Joe Burrow, the Bengals also have Jake Browning on the roster at quarterback.

Bengals sign Trevor Siemian originally appeared on Pro Football Talk