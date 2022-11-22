Wide receiver Trenton Irwin has seen a fair amount of playing time as a practice squad elevation in recent weeks and he’s done well enough with it that he is now a member of the active roster.

The Bengals announced that they have signed Irwin to their 53-man roster. Tackle Isaiah Prince was waived in a corresponding move.

Irwin has six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown while playing 105 offensive snaps over the last three weeks. That playing time has come with Ja'Marr Chase out of action with a hip injury and Chase may be able to return this week, but the Bengals waived Mike Thomas earlier this week to open up a spot in the wide receiver corps.

Prince was activated from injured reserve Monday in the corresponding move to Thomas’ departure.

Bengals sign Trenton Irwin to active roster from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk