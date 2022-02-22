Wide receiver Trent Taylor earned a spot in the Bengals lineup down the stretch and he’ll have a chance to do the same in 2022.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that Taylor has signed a new contract with the team. He closed out the season on the practice squad, so he needed a new deal for the coming year.

Taylor was called up from the practice squad for the final four weeks of the regular season and all four of the team’s playoff games. He caught two passes for 41 yards in the regular season and caught his only postseason pass for a two-point conversion in the second half of the AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

Most of Taylor’s playing time came on special teams. He averaged 7.4 yards per punt return and 17 yards per kickoff return in the regular season and 12.7 yards per punt return in the playoffs.

Bengals re-sign Trent Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk