Bengals sign Tony Lippett

The Bengals announced the signing of a veteran cornerback on Tuesday.

Tony Lippett is the new addition to the secondary in Cincinnati. Linebacker Chris Worley was dropped to make room for Lippett on the 90-man roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lippett signed with the Giants last October and appeared in three games during the regular season. The Giants re-signed him in April, but cut him earlier this month.

Lippett was a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Dolphins and spent most of the 2016 season as a starter, but a torn Achilles cost him the entire 2017 season. He has 81 tackles and four interceptions in 28 career games. Lippett played for Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in both of his previous stops.

Worley spent most of last season on the practice squad before making two tackles in two appearances for the Bengals at the end of the year.