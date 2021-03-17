Bengals re-sign Tony Brown

The Bengals are adding a couple of free agent corners to the roster this week and they’ve also re-signed one of their own.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tony Brown is re-signing with the team. Brown was set to be a restricted free agent before reaching that agreement.

The Bengals claimed Brown off of waivers from the Packers at the end of the 2019 season. He played 13 games and made one start during his first season in Cincinnati.

Brown had 13 tackles and one pass defensed in those outings. He had 45 tackles and two forced fumbles in 20 games with Green Bay over the two previous seasons.

