The Bengals signed three free agents Monday, the team announced.

Defensive tackle Domenique Davis, defensive end Raymond Johnson III and linebacker Tegray Scales are joining the team at training camp.

Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Jets as a college free agent in 2020. He was not with an NFL team during the past two regular seasons but played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL this spring.

In 10 games with the Gamblers, Davis recorded 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Johnson, a second-year player out of Georgia Southern University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Giants in 2021. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and totaled four tackles and a sack.

Scales, a second-year player out of Indiana University, originally signed as a college free agent with the Rams in 2018. He spent time on the Colts’ practice squad as a rookie, and in 2020, had stints with practice squads of the Bucs and the Steelers.

He was with the Bengals’ practice squad briefly last season.

Scales has played five career NFL games, all with the Steelers. He saw action in four games in 2020 and one last season. He also has played for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL and the Houston Gamblers of the recently completed USFL.

Scales is a Cincinnati native.

Bengals sign three free agents, including Tegray Scales originally appeared on Pro Football Talk