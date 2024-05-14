Bengals sign third-round pick Jermaine Burton, fourth-rounder Erick All

The Bengals have signed two more draft picks.

The team announced that third-round wide receiver Jermaine Burton and fourth-round tight end Erick All have signed their four-year rookie deals. They have now signed eight of their 10 picks from this year's draft.

Burton spent two years at Georgia before switching SEC sides by transferring to Alabama. Burton had 79 catches for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Crimson Tide and averaged more than 20 yards per catch in 2023.

All also made a cross-conference move when he transferred from Michigan to Iowa in 2023, but a torn ACL ended his season in October. He said at the team's rookie minicamp that he hopes to be ready to go for training camp.