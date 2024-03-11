Bengals re-sign TE Drew Sample

The Bengals have brought back one of their own free agents.

Tight end Drew Sample has re-signed with the club on a three-year deal, Cincinnati announced on Monday.

Sample, who turns 28 next month, appeared in all 17 games for Cincinnati with 10 starts in 2023. He caught 22 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns. He was on the field for 46 percent of the club's offensive snaps. Sample was coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered early in the 2022 season.

Sample’s best season was back in 2020 when he caught 40 passes for 349 yards with one touchdown.

A second-round pick in 2019, Sample is now under contract through the 2026 season.