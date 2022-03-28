Bengals re-sign Stanley Morgan

The Bengals have re-signed a member of the 2021 AFC champs.

The team announced that they struck a deal with wide receiver Stanley Morgan. It’s a two-year deal for Morgan with no other terms announced by the team.

Morgan signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019. He opened the regular season on the practice squad before getting called up and playing 11 games during his rookie season. He played six games in 2020 and appeared in every regular season game last season, but only appeared in the Super Bowl during the team’s postseason run.

Morgan has largely been a special teams contributor during his time in Cincinnati. He has five catches for 29 yards and 19 tackles in his 34 appearances.

