The Bengals knew they needed to do a better job of protecting Joe Burrow, and they’ve taken a big step toward doing that.

Riley Reiff has agreed to terms with Cincinnati today.

A veteran offensive tackle who has been a starter at left tackle for most of his career, Reiff spent the last four years with the Vikings and five years before that with the Lions.

Burrow is coming off reconstructive knee surgery, and as the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, his health has to be a top priority for the Bengals. They’re hoping Reiff can keep him upright.

Bengals sign Riley Reiff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk