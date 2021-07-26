The Bengals signed free agent receiver Reece Horn on Monday, the team announced.

Horn is a first-year player out of the University of Indianapolis.

He originally entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2016, joining the Titans. He later spent time playing professionally in Europe, as well as in the AAF (Memphis Express) and XFL (Tampa Bay Vipers).

Horn spent the 2019 offseason with the Dolphins, but he has not yet seen regular-season game action in the NFL.

Bengals sign Reece Horn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk