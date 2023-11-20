Bengals sign QB Drew Plitt to practice squad

Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury left the Bengals with two quarterbacks and they moved to add another one to the mix on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Drew Plitt to their practice squad. Plitt was with the team in the 2022 preseason, but has not been on an NFL roster since being cut that summer.

Plitt did play for Arlington in the XFL during that league's 2023 season. He was 63-of-100 for 668 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jake Browning is set to start for the Bengals with AJ McCarron in line for the No. 2 job.

The Bengals also announced that they have designated running back Chase Brown for return from injured reserve and placed guard Jaxson Kirkland on the practice squad injured reserve.