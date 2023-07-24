Bengals re-sign Mitchell Wilcox, put him on PUP list

Tight end Mitchell Wilcox is back with the Bengals.

The team announced that they have re-signed Wilcox on Monday. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Wilcox was placed on the physically unable to perform list after signing his deal, so he won't immediately start practicing with the team. He can be activated from the list at any point this summer.

Wilcox appeared in 31 games for the Bengals over the last two seasons. He had 20 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in those appearances and he also caught two passes for 19 yards in the playoffs last season.

Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Devin Asiasi, Tanner Hudson, Nick Bowers, and Christian Trahan are the other tight ends on the Bengals roster.