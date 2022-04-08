Tracking Tiger:

Bengals re-sign Mitchell Wilcox

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
The Bengals have officially brought one of their own back into the fold.

Cincinnati has re-signed tight end Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Wilcox has been with the Bengals since signing as an undrafted free agent out of USF in 2020. He spent that season on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

He then made the 53-man roster out of training camp in 2021 and appeared in 15 games with one start. He played 51 percent of the club’s special teams snaps and eight percent of offensive snaps.

Wilcox caught three passes for 16 yards in the regular season.

