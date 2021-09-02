The Bengals have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday to bring back one veteran player and allows them to bring back another sooner than later.

Cincinnati announced the team has re-signed receiver Mike Thomas and placed defensive end Khalid Kareem on injured reserve.

Kareem suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s preseason finale against the Dolphins over the weekend. By going on IR now, he’s eligible to return in three weeks.

Kareem was a fifth-round pick last year and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. He recorded 19 total tackles and a sack while playing 24 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps.

Thomas has been with the Bengals since signing with them as a free agent in March 2020. He was released earlier this week, but that now appears to have been a roster maneuver. He caught 13 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown last season. Thomas entered the league as a Rams sixth-round pick in 2016.

Bengals re-sign Mike Thomas, place Khalid Kareem on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk