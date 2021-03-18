The Bengals are bringing wide receiver Mike Thomas back for the 2021 season.

Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports that the team is re-signing Thomas. Terms of the deal are not available at this point.

Thomas signed with the Bengals after spending his first four seasons with the Rams. He had 10 catches for 144 yards while with the NFC West club, but set career highs with 13 catches for 132 yards during the 2020 season. Thomas also caught his first NFL touchdown.

The Bengals have also recently re-signed kick returner Brandon Wilson, cornerback Tony Brown, and running back Semaje Perine. The receiving corps lost A.J. Green, who signed with the Cardinals to end his long run in the Cincinnati offense.

Bengals re-sign Mike Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk