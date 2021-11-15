The Bengals signed safety Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad, promoting him to the active roster. It was one of several moves announced by the team Monday.

Thomas, an eight-year veteran out of Stanford, joined the Bengals’ practice squad Oct. 5.

He entered the NFL as a college free agent signee of the 49ers in 2012. Thomas also has spent time with the Dolphins, Giants and Texans. He has played 97 career games and has 281 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 15 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

The Bengals signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad to take Thomas’ spot. Calitro was with the team during the 2020 offseason.

Cincinnati also announced it placed tight end Mitchell Wilcox on the COVID-19 reserve list. He has played 31 offensive snaps and 122 on special teams in nine games this season.

Bengals sign Michael Thomas from practice squad, place Mitchell Wilcox on COVID originally appeared on Pro Football Talk