Bengals re-sign Max Scharping

Guard Max Scharping is sticking with the Bengals.

The team announced that Scharping has signed a one-year deal to remain with the team for the 2023 season.

Scharping joined the Bengals in 2022 after being claimed off of waivers from the Texans. He appeared in 14 regular season games as a reserve and then started all three of their playoff games at right guard because of an injury to Alex Cappa.

If all goes according to plan, Scharping will be back in a reserve role come the start of the 2023 season as the Bengals have both Cappa and left guard Cordell Volson under contract.

