Bengals re-sign LB Joe Bachie and CB Jalen Davis

The Cincinnati Bengals got out in front of free agency by re-signing a pair of players on Thursday.

Cincinnati re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie and cornerback Jalen Davis, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirming.

Bachie, a restricted free agent, received a one-year deal from the team. Davis, an unrestricted free agent, got a two-year deal.

It was long expected the Bengals would bring both guys back, as Bachie is important depth at linebacker with Germaine Pratt a free agent. Davis is an important piece at a position the Bengals lack serious depth and the two-year contract only confirms the team’s understanding of the issue.

These moves won’t stop the Bengals from potentially adding several more players to the positions in free agency and/or the draft. But the coaching staff wants competition and continuity for depth and special teams and gets it going into 2023 via these moves.

