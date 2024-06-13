Bengals sign Kris Jenkins to rookie deal

Near the finale of mandatory work in June, the Cincinnati Bengals finally got another member of the rookie class under contract.

There, Cincinnati announced the signing of second-rounder Kris Jenkins, adding him to the list of eight rookies who had previously signed deals with the team.

As always, the lack of signing by Jenkins wasn’t a concern given the rookie wage scale and he’s been in town working with the team for most of the spring.

That early work, paired with why the team drafted him in the first place, has coaches thinking that Jenkins can help replace DJ Reader right away.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire