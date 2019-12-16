Bengals sign Kaare Vedvik to practice squad

Josh Alper

Kaare Vedvik has found a new home in the NFL, but not as a member of a team’s active roster.

The Bengals announced on Monday that they have signed Vedvik to their practice squad. They announced Vedvik as a kicker, which is notable since he also punts and reportedly turned down a Patriots offer to work out as a kicker in order to concentrate on his punting skills earlier this year.

Vedvik made a name for himself with the Ravens in the 2018 preseason, but spent the year on the non-football injury list after he was assaulted while out in Baltimore. He did well again this preseason, which led to a trade to the Vikings and a sharp drop in his production.

He struggled with the Vikings and wound up with the Jets after getting cut. He missed a field goal and an extra point in Week One, which led to him getting cut before the second game of the season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next