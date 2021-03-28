Bengals re-sign Jordan Evans

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Linebacker Jordan Evans will be back for a fifth season in Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced on Sunday that Evans has re-signed with the team. It is a one-year deal for the 2017 sixth-round pick.

Evans has played in 60 games during his four seasons with the Bengals and made nine starts in his first two seasons, but he has primarily been a special teams player for the last two years. Evans has 122 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for his career.

The Bengals have not added any linebackers to the roster this offseason. Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Logan Wilson return from last season. Josh Bynes, who played the most snaps of any linebacker, remains unsigned.

