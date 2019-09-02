Bengals re-sign John Jerry, place O’Shea Dugas on IR

Several teams dropped veterans from their rosters this weekend with the intention of bringing them back after making other roster moves.

The Bengals were one of those teams and they pulled off such a move with guard John Jerry. Jerry was released on Saturday as the team dropped to 53 players, but he’s already back on the roster.

The Bengals announced Jerry’s return along with tackle O'Shea Dugas‘s trip to injured reserve. Dugas signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and waiting until after cutdown day to put him on injured reserve allows the team to bring him back later in the year if so desired.

Jerry started 56 games for the Giants from 2014-2017, but was out of the league after being released last September. He joins Andre Smith and Billy Price as reserve linemen in Cincinnati.