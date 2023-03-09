The Bengals are keeping a couple of their own free agents in Cincinnati, before free agency starts.

Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis signed a two-year contract and linebacker Joe Bachie signed a one-year contract to remain with the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Davis was set to become an unrestricted free agent, while Davis was going to be a restricted free agent.

Both Davis and Bachie contribute more on special teams than on defense. Davis played 86 special teams snaps and 50 defensive snaps last season, while Bachie played 168 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps.

Bengals re-sign Jalen Davis, Joe Bachie originally appeared on Pro Football Talk