Bengals re-sign Jalen Davis

The Bengals announced Wednesday they have re-signed cornerback Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

Davis was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent March 17.

Davis, a second-year player out of Utah State, originally entered the NFL as a a 2018 college free agent. He signed with the Dolphins and later spent time with the Cardinals.

Davis joined the Bengals’ practice squad midway through last season and played six games. He made four tackles.

For his career, Davis has appeared in 11 games and totaled 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

