Bengals sign Jake Browning to practice squad

The Bengals signed quarterback Jake Browning to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

He joins Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen in the quarterbacks room, adding insurance at the position.

Browning, a first-year player out of the University of Washington, originally was a college free agent signee of the Vikings in 2019. He spent the past two seasons on the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota waived him Sept. 1.

The Bengals cut punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to make room for Browning.

Chrisman, a rookie, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May.

