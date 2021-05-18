Bengals sign Jackson Carman

The Bengals are closing in on getting all of their draft choices under contract.

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman is the latest to reach a deal with the team. The second-round pick is the eighth member of the 10-player class to sign, leaving only first-round wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and third-round edge rusher Joseph Ossai without contracts.

Carman was the starting left tackle at Clemson, but he’s ticketed for another spot with Jonah Willaims and Riley Reiff set to start at tackle in Cincinnati. Director of college scouting Mike Potts said that the team is moving him to guard and “we know he’s smart enough to do it” despite not having experience on the interior.

The Bengals drafted two other offensive linemen as they work to put together a group capable of protecting Joe Burrow in 2021 and beyond.

