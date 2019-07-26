Bengals sign Immanuel Turner, waive Darrin Hall

The Bengals signed free agent defensive end Immanuel Turner. They waived halfback Darrin Hall in a corresponding move.

Turner originally signed with the Cardinals as a college free agent on May 10. Arizona waived him July 20.

He made 58 career tackles and five sacks at Louisiana Tech.

Hall, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, joined the Bengals on May 7 as a waiver acquisition from Cleveland.

The Bengals also announced they placed linebacker Noah Dawkins, long snapper Clark Harris and center Billy Price on the non-football injury list.