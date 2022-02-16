Bengals sign head coach Zac Taylor to 5-year extension after Super Bowl run

It didn’t take long for the Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor to agree on a contract extension.

Wednesday, the team announced Taylor inked an extension that will keep him in the position through the 2026 season.

Bengals president Mike Brown issued a statement on the news:

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time. The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Taylor won just six games over his first two seasons while rebuilding the program from the ground up. The Bengals won 10 this year, the franchise’s first playoff game in 31 years and won the AFC outright before coming up three points shy of a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

