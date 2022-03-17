Bengals sign Hayden Hurst: Best reactions to free agency splash

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got on the board at the tight end position in free agency after losing C.J. Uzomah by signing Hayden Hurst.

Hurst, a former first-round pick who has played for the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons, figures to slot in first on the depth chart ahead of former second-round pick Drew Sample.

And based on the reaction, it’s a pretty good budget signing for a Bengals team that appears to have missed out on some of the other top names at tight end while hoping to land offensive linemen like La’el Collins. \

Here’s a look at the best reactions after the big signing for the Bengals.

Shout out to new #Bengals TE1, Hayden Hurst! Very excited to welcome a great pass catcher and good human to the jungle! Who Dey and welcome to Cincinnati, @haydenrhurst! pic.twitter.com/cohUvU7gnS — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 17, 2022

Hayden Hurst has been outspoken about mental health issues, which is something that I really respect.https://t.co/51ewOSHdMD https://t.co/wuSizfYfQG — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 17, 2022

New Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst’s most recent tweet is about Men’s Mental Health. This guy is off to a great start in my book. https://t.co/B6VJmfNwGx — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 17, 2022

#Bengals sign former Ravens/Falcons TE Hayden Hurst. A first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2018 had two solid years with Ravens before two less effective ones with Falcons. Back in AFC North. Brings as reliable hands as any TE. Only three drops in four seasons. https://t.co/EsfwLSZGnm — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 17, 2022

Here’s a look at new #Bengals TE Hayden Hurst’s measurables coming out of South Carolina (courtesy of https://t.co/2GNzbbGjbF) pic.twitter.com/jVw7ttMCYE — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) March 17, 2022

HAYDEN HURST. KILLER SIGNING. Lets gooooo https://t.co/5qBXbe7XkV — Jay R (@JayRBP) March 17, 2022

In 2021 Hayden Hurst had 228 in-line TE snaps, 12 FB snaps, and 169 receiver (slot or wide) snaps. Had more FB work with the Ravens in 2019, where he was also roughly 50/50 inline vs. out wide. Uzomah lined up attached to the OL much more often than Hurst. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 17, 2022

Hayden Hurst is a very nice pickup Big-bodied, can move, can routes, stretch the seam and throw a block. Will be a great complement to Drew Sample I dare say he offers more receiving upside than CJ Uzomah — Kael Hadley (@KaelHadley) March 17, 2022

Last year, before the Bengals played the Lions, Zac Taylor talked about the unique traits of tight ends who were picked in the first round. He said their athleticism and ability to create highlight catches translates throughout their career. Enter Hayden Hurst for the Bengals. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 17, 2022

Hayden Hurst finishes as a top 10 fantasy TE in Cincy. Change my mind pic.twitter.com/FXHWL8lEli — TJ Horgan (@TJHorganTV) March 17, 2022

Y’all acting like Hayden Hurst wasn’t a R1 pick by the ravens and Ozzie newsome. Yeah they traded him but only bc they found andrews and had Boyle. Don’t get it twisted. — Matt (@MrKCincy) March 17, 2022

Hayden Hurst to the @Bengals !? Is this true!?? I think this could be a sneaky good pickup if accurate. I didn’t even know he was a FA. Now sign JC Tretter and Collins and let’s go! #WHODEY — Joel Boehnlein (@Boehnlein9) March 17, 2022

Hayden Hurst was about as good as you're gonna get for the #Bengals at this stage of the game. Rarely drops a pass, which is what you want. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) March 17, 2022

Hayden Hurst has been credited with just four drops over the last four seasons while averaging north of 10 yards per catch in three of his last four seasons. Pretty much exactly what you'd hope for when the offense actually goes to the TE in the air. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) March 17, 2022

1

1