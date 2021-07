The Bengals have added to their depth along the offensive line, signing tackle Gunnar Vogel.

An undrafted free agent out of Northwestern, Vogel spent time with the Bears during the offseason program. Chicago waived him after minicamp in mid-June.

Vogel started 18 games over the his last two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Bengals full team reports for training camp on Tuesday.

