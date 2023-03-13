Bengals re-sign Germaine Pratt to 3-year deal

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals and Germaine Pratt have agreed to an extension.

Pratt spent nearly three hours on the market of the legal tampering window before agreeing to a three-year deal worthy $21 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A third-round pick by the Bengals in 2019 out of NC State, Pratt drummed up 355 total tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions — including that playoff-drought ending one — over four seasons.

A reunion with Pratt seemed unlikely for a Bengals team attempting to shift more money to the offense. He just had the best season of his career, too, improving in coverage and playing a career-high 76 percent of the snaps. His desire to play more third-downs was well-known.

Instead, Pratt and the Bengals do a nice deal for both parties and keep defensive continuity going.

More Latest News!

Mike Hilton recruits Patrick Peterson to Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 free agency moves tracker

Bengals re-sign S Michael Thomas before free agency

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories