Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt will remain in Cincinnati.

Pratt and the Bengals have agreed to a new three-year, $21 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pratt was slated to hit free agency on Wednesday and could have worked out a deal to leave the Bengals for a new team, but he will stay in town instead.

The 26-year-old Pratt arrived in Cincinnati as a third-round draft pick in 2019. Last year he started every game but one for the Bengals.

Pratt ranked No. 44 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Bengals re-sign Germaine Pratt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk