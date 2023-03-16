Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals added to the offensive line on Thursday by signing guard Cody Ford.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news.

Word about Ford visiting the Bengals got out on Thursday morning in the wake of the team making the huge splash on new left tackle Orlando Brown.

Now the team nets Ford, a 26-year-old former second-round pick who has recently spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.

Ford projects as solid depth behind starting guards Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa, something the team wanted to grab this offseason after the rash of injuries exposed the depth problems in the playoffs last season.

Going into the summer, Ford will compete with the likes of Max Scharping and Jackson Carman for backup reps.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire