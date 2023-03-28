Bengals sign free agent TE Irv Smith Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their tight end in free agency.

According to Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager, the Bengals signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year deal late Monday night.

Smith, 24, was a second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and over three seasons had 858 yards and nine touchdowns over 37 games.

The Bengals had a serious need at the position with Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox and Drew Sample all free agents this offseason. Hurst signed with the Carolina Panthers, while the other two remain available.

As with the signing of cornerback Sidney Jones, the addition of Smith doesn’t mean the Bengals won’t draft the position as high as the first round. It’s also safe to presume they will look to bring back one of Wilcox or Sample, too.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire